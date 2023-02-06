Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year

Engineer Dean Pierce was nominated for Firefighter of the Year by his peers at the Hattiesburg...
Engineer Dean Pierce was nominated for Firefighter of the Year by his peers at the Hattiesburg Fire Department.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year.

This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters.

Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a final decision made by administrative staff. They are asked to look at the scope of the nominee’s work through the eyes of selfless service, technical knowledge, scene management and mentorship.

“This award is steeped in tradition but is exclusive to those who truly earn the title,” said Chief Sherrocko Stewart. “Being named Firefighter of the Year is about action, and it’s clear that Engineer Pierce leads from the front with integrity, is committed to maintaining his own training and invests in the firefighters he also leads and trains.”

Hattiesburg Fire Dept. Chief Sherrocko Stewart presents the Firefighter of the Year award to...
Hattiesburg Fire Dept. Chief Sherrocko Stewart presents the Firefighter of the Year award to Engineer Dean Pierce.(City of Hattiesburg)

Snippets from his nomination packet state:

  • “ENG Pierce has separated himself from others with his selfless service, technical knowledge, scene management and mentorship to younger firefighters.”
  • “When ENG Pierce noticed the faded paint on Engine 1, he used his personal equipment, polishes and waxes to enhance the image of the apparatus. Without much attention, these actions created an esprit-de-corps within the firefighters assigned to the station.”
  • “ENG Pierce consistently (promotes) new strategies for HFD members to explore and train on in order to create a proactive work environment.”
  • “ENG Pierce’s ability to simplify emergency situations and evaluate specific tasks creates a calming work environment for his team.”
  • “Whether it is assisting in daily station duties or drilling firefighters on proper tactics, ENG Pierce leads by example and promotes the qualities that HFD members should strive to achieve.”

Asst. Chief Chris Carr said the Hub City is lucky to have someone like Pierce on the HFD team.

“We are extremely proud of Engineer Pierce and his commitment to making everyone around him better,” said Carr. “He presents himself as the firefighter we all should strive to be. Our city and department are lucky to have him.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker agreed and said the honor shows Pierce’s investment in the community since transferring into the department.

“Engineer Pierce is a great example of someone who transferred into our department and then invested himself in the storied history that comes with being a Hattiesburg firefighter,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “This designation speaks volumes because it comes from his peers. We’re proud to have him among our ranks, and I look forward to seeing his career continue here.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Food Truck February in the Hub City
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok

Latest News

USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
Mississippi churches reflect on how COVID-19 advanced technology use in their congregations