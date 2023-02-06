Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was reportedly pulled to safety from a burning mobile home in Sandersville on Sunday.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville at about 6 p.m.

The initial 911 call reported that two individuals were trapped in a burning home. However, only one victim was at the home upon the firefighters’ arrival.

Firefighter Lindell Herrington, of Sandersville VFD, was one of the first firefighters on the scene and located the sole victim attempting to escape a window on the end of the single-wide mobile home.

Herrington, assisted by a Sandersville police officer, helped get the victim out the window and took him to safety.

Emergency medical responders with the fire departments then rendered emergency aid until EMServ Ambulance Service transported the man to the hospital. He reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters immediately began an offensive fire attack, but the home sustained major damage to the interior of the home during the incident. The back porch area was also severely damaged.

Bumgardner said Sandersville, Rustin, M & M, Glade, Sharon and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. The Sandersville Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

No other injuries were reported.

JCFC said it would like to thank Herrington for his dedication to the fire service and that his quick response allowed him to be in the right place at the perfect time this evening.

Firefighter Lindell Herrington (Sandersville VFD) was one of the first firefighters on the scene. (Jones County Fire Council)

Jones County is also seeking more firefighters. To become a volunteer firefighter in Jones County, contact piojonesfire@gmail.com.

