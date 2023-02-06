LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun.

Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:

Friday, Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m., the Krewe of St. Catherine will be hosting its inaugural parade and block party in downtown Hattiesburg.

The parade will begin at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center and stroll down Main St. before finishing with a block party on the corner of Front and Mobile Street, featuring live music, food and more.

The Krewe of Saint Catherine, founded by locals Rebecca Chandler and Ginger Lowrey, seeks to be a welcoming organization that celebrates the people and community it calls home.

Saturday, Feb. 11

The Laurel chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is readying for its annual Mardi Gras parade, which is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The family-friendly FOP Mardi Gras parade will feature floats and specialty vehicles with throws including beads, cups, medallions, moon pies and much more.

The cost to enter a float in the parade is $125 per float with classic and new vehicles, ATVs, golf carts, etc. at $50 each. Proceeds benefit the FOP Laurel Lodge #2 “Shop With A Cop” program to help disadvantaged children purchase gifts for Christmas.

“The FOP Laurel Lodge #2 Mardi Gras parade, which is sponsored by the Bok Homa Casino, promises to be a fun time for all,” notes FOP Laurel Lodge #2 President Layne Bounds.“Those wishing to enter floats and/or regular and specialty vehicles may pick up an entry form at the Laurel Police Department with a February 9th deadline.”

The FOP Mardi Gras Parade will follow the same traditional route that the Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade followed in December.

Unrelated to the parade, the Magnolia State Bank’s Chili Cook-off will be hosted at on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Central Avene.

Chili is sold by the All-You-Can-Eat $15 entry and by the Bottomless $30 keepsake pottery bowl. Bottomless bowls are handcrafted by local potter, Jeremy Brooke.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Also in Hattiesburg, the 12th annual Caerus Mardie Gras Parade is set to roll at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The parade will officially start at 4th Street and proceed south to Hardy Street, turn right on Hardy Street and then proceed westward on Hardy Street to 38th Avenue.

Caerus_Map2023 by Allen Brewer on Scribd

Following in her dad’s footsteps, Bailey Sanderford stands as Caerus parade captain for the second year, in memory of Lance Sanderford.

Keith Co. Petroleum partnered with Mississippi Made to sponsor the event, and people from across the state have been invited.

Officials said their purpose for bringing this parade to Hattiesburg will always be for the children. They are looking forward to another safe, family-fun day in the Hub City.

This story will be updated when more events are made known. Laissez le bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

