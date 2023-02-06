Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend.

The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.

“Whether it’s young college students, whether it’s single mothers, whether it’s mothers who’ve been raising their families for decades that are no just re-entering the workforce, the purpose of this is really to bring together young professionals that we have who can share our experiences, share our knowledge about the job process, the hiring process, with women in our community,” said Katie Anthony, a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg.

This was the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s second time hosting this type of event.

