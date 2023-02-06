Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend.

The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.

“Whether it’s young college students, whether it’s single mothers, whether it’s mothers who’ve been raising their families for decades that are no just re-entering the workforce, the purpose of this is really to bring together young professionals that we have who can share our experiences, share our knowledge about the job process, the hiring process, with women in our community,” said Katie Anthony, a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg.

This was the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s second time hosting this type of event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Family members said Elliot Washington was last staying at the Field House for the Homeless in...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found
According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections...
Mississippi weighs easing restrictions on public hospitals

Latest News

Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
Southern Miss looking for more campus police
USM Campus Police looking for more officers
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum
Powers Fire & Rescue to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Powers Fire & Rescue set to host blood drive next weekend