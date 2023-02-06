Win Stuff
James Taylor to headline Brandon Amphitheater concert June 13
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Music legend James Taylor has just been added to the 2023 Concert Series at the Brandon Amphitheater.

You can enjoy “An Evening With James Taylor” on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled album in 1968.

In 2015, Taylor released Before this World, the first-ever No. 1 album of his career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in February 2006, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Science selected him as its MusiCares Person of the Year.

He has also been awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom and received the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m.

