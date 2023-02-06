Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Jaycees host pop-up vendor event

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted an open house vendor pop-up Sunday.

The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The hope is to also bring positive economic impact, spotlight each business and provide network opportunities.

“So, good foot traffic coming in, good exposure I feel for some of the business owners that were here, vendors that maybe they didn’t know before so good opportunity to network, and we can always benefit from more foot traffic and exposure,” said Danyella Terrell, the treasure of the Jaycees.

The Hattiesburg Jaycees are located at 208 Hutchinson drive and are always looking for ways to serve the community.

