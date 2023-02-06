Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for March 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association is kicking off the spring festival season with an event for craft beer enthusiasts.

To dodge the summer heat and a promise of cooler weather, Hattiesburg’s Craft Beer Festival has now been moved to March 4 in Town Square Park.

While the event highlights the creativity of local craft beers, Andrea Saffle, the executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association says it’s also a way to bring people to the area.

“The beer festival has always been an event that has attracted people from all over,” said Safffle. “I mean, we have people from numerous states surrounding that come for this event that just love craft beer so much.”

With more than 100 beers from nearly three dozen breweries being represented during this 9th Annual downtown fundraiser, Southern Prohibition manager Emily Curry said it shines a light on businesses to showcase their beer.

“With Visit Hattiesburg and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and FestivalSouth and the amount of marketing they put into the beer fest is beyond the amount of marketing that a lot of these small businesses can put into it,” said Curry. “So we have a lot of people that will come from Laurel, West Hattiesburg, or Wiggins and not know that there is a craft brewery in downtown Hattiesburg, much less not know the Suzy B they have been drinking for years is made in Hattiesburg.”

Local and regional brew masters will be invited to share their homebrew creations during the event and will have the opportunity to compete for the 2023 People’s Choice Award.

The event will also include a VIP section, yard games and live music. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the open space in Town Square Park.

While Hattiesburg has been a leader in Mississippi’s craft beer industry, Saffle says the festival will have an economic impact.

“Because we do attract over a thousand people for this event, typically they would come in for the weekend because it’s an evening event, so they are staying in the hotels, they are eating at the restaurants, shopping in the stores the day before of the day after as they are leaving. So it does have a reverberating economic impact across downtown,” said Saffle.

The festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 each and include a sampling mug, unlimited sampling and complimentary soft drinks and water.

To encourage safe driving, designated driver general admission tickets are available for $5 each and include non-acholic beverages and access to entertainment.

To purchase tickets you can visit the Craft Beer website of visit the festival’s Facebook page.

