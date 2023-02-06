Hannah’s bright and sunny Sunday forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly and calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, we will be clear with no showers expected.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high low 70s across the Pine Belt. This will be the last day of sunshine for a few days, so get outside and enjoy it if you are able

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 70s. There is a 20% chance of rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 70% chance for thunderstorms across the area.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to high 60s. There is a 20% chance for showers in the morning hours.

