Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Food Truck February in the Hub City
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok

Latest News

According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
Engineer Dean Pierce was nominated for Firefighter of the Year by his peers at the Hattiesburg...
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year