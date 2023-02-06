Clouds move in tomorrow with rain expected on Wednesday

This evening will be nice and cool with temperatures in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday, giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will start off cloudy, but the sun will return later in the day as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.

Friday and this weekend will be cool and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

