Boil water notice in Jasper County’s Rose Hill community
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A small section of the Rose Hill community in Jasper County is under a boil water notice.
The Rose Hill Water Association said the notice is due to a leak on the main line.
“We appreciate our customer’s patience in this service area as we wait for clear sample results,” reads a statement from the association.
The affected area includes County Route 2414 and County Route 24126. Crews are in the area making repairs.
