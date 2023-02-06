The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are searching for baby names, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics compiled the list.

Baby Boy Names Baby Girl Names 1. James 190 Ava 142 2. John 160 Olivia 133 3. Noah 150 Amelia 101 4. William 148 Nova 88 5. Elijah 147 Harper 86 6. Liam 116 Kinsley 82 7. Asher 113 Charlotte 72 8. Waylon 101 Brooklyn / Emma 68 9. Kingston 93 Isabella 66 10. Michael 86 Elizabeth / Mary 65 11. Samuel 84 Ella / Serenity 64 12. Mason 81 Paisley 63 13. Levi / Wyatt 80 (tie) Evelyn 60 14. Christopher 77 Ivy / Layla / Riley 59 15. Grayson 76 Hazel 58 16. Aiden 75 Autumn 57 17. Joseph 73 Eleanor 55 18. Henry 72 Ellie / Luna 54 19. Hudson / Jackson / Walker 70 (tie) Chloe / Willow 53 20. Easton 69 Avery 52 21. Oliver 68 Caroline 51 22. Thomas 67 Skylar 50 23. Owen 66 Londyn / Scarlett 48 24. Maverick 65 Journee / Nevaeh 47 25. Carter / Robert 64 (tie) Naomi 46

Rankings are compiled from the First Name and Sex entries from the birth certificate.

MSDH says counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data for 2022.

