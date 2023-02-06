104-year-old WWII Veteran still advocating for equality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A century-old civil rights pioneer and WWII veteran in South Mississippi is sharing significant moments that have left an imprint on both the local and national community.

Long-time Gulfport resident Taylor Howard, 104, has ferociously fought for freedom and equality for over a century. His purposeful journey began in 1937 when he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“I was involved in what was called a CCC... three C’s. I developed some leadership ability,” says Taylor.

Howard having a magnetic pull toward civic engagement and advocacy for people of color prompted him to become part of the NAACP in 1938, where later he served as vice president for the Gulfport branch.

He’s notorious for being a man on a mission. He enlisted into the U.S. Army at age 20. From 1942 to 1945, he served with the 92nd Infantry sharing his combat during World War II.

“I was a rifleman and a squad leader,” he says.

After the war, Howard returned to his home, and not to rest. He attended dozens of political protests and caucuses. If it helped the advancement of minorities, Howard made sure he was a part of the movement.

In 1966, taking on roles as president of the Harrison County Taxpayers Civic and Voters League, to leading a Community Action Program to sitting on the Board of Directors for the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross, one would ask what hasn’t he done?

Howard maintained his peace of mind during difficult times by keeping close to his faith, family, and serving his church.

“I went to school, Sunday school regularly and taught Christian development,” he shared.

Howard’s humble spirit has taken him far in his life. He is a man of many accomplishments and the epitome of black history. When asked if there was one more message, he would give to the world what it would be?

He replied, “Every human of any color should be treated the same way.”

