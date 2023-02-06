02/06 Ryan’s “Sunny Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Skies cleared late last week and have stayed that way through today, but clouds and rain are right around the corner. Still, don’t expect either for today as we’ll see nothing but sunshine across the area this afternoon. We’ll start off the day quite chilly though, with lows near 38 degrees in the central Pine Belt with areas of light fog/mist. Today any visibility issues will be few and far between, but that’ll rise sharply in the days ahead thanks to return flow and an approaching frontal system. That’ll start as early as today, rising to 71 after our chilly start today. Tomorrow’s low climbs into the upper 40s/low 50s, still cool, but noticeably warmer than this morning was. Tuesday afternoon’s high doesn’t change much thanks to increasing cloud cover and at least a few afternoon/evening showers, but our low shoots up another ~12 degrees climbing into the low 60s by Wednesday morning. That’ll have us about as warm and humid as we can be by Wednesday afternoon as the front finally arrives.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop as early as the late morning Wednesday, with at least a level 1 risk of severe weather at this time. This front isn’t shaping up to be particularly concerning in terms of severe weather, but we’ll keep an eye on it to see if it increases...not likely, but always worth watching. This active weather will stick with us through Thursday morning, but will end earlier than initially thought. Right now I’d say rain could linger as late as 9 AM Thursday, but will begin to clear quickly after noon. Just like last week that’ll set us up with a sunny, cooler, and gusty end to the week with a sunny weekend on tap.

