Southern Miss hosts Phi Beta Sigma annual state conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual state conference luncheon at the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus on Saturday.

More than 100 members gathered at the Thad Cochran Center to celebrate community service efforts in 2022.

The fraternity also partnered with local restaurants as part of its Bigger Better Business program.

During the luncheon, State Director Cedric Scott talked about the importance of showing continued support, especially to businesses in the black community.

“So one of our programs is Bigger Better Business,” said Scott. “One of the initiatives of Bigger Better Business is the Black Spending Initiative. The Black Spending Initiative consists of Sigma (members) across the nation spending money in the black community. So, that’s important and why we want to reinvest and circulate the money in our communities.”

The fraternity also donated more than $1,000 worth of backpacks and personal hygiene products to the STEAM Academy in Hattiesburg.

