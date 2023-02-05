Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rodeo competition a little easier with family along for the ride

Rodeo competition is back-breaking work, and with the Professional Cowboy Association rodeo finals in Biloxi, the competition is fierce.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Rodeo competition is back-breaking work, and with the Professional Cowboy Association rodeo finals in Biloxi, the competition is fierce.

“They compete all year long at over 80-something rodeos to get here,” said PCA chief executive officer Will Campbell. “We only take the top 15 in each event. It’s the best of the best what’s made it here.”

The action in the arena is the only thing most people see.

Behind the scenes is tough as well, but the transition from work to play is smooth. It just depends who is on the saddle.

Austin Davis, a competitor in the PCA finals, is happy.

“Just a way of life: cow-boying,” he said. “Something to do. You know, just fun atmosphere. A lot of people are different. Every day, do cowboy work.”

What makes him happier is that his whole family, including daughter Acee Roan, is along for the ride.

“Just have them with me all the time for the support and everything,” he said. “It’s amazing, you know. Seeing her growing up with. She loves it just as much as we do. She’s crazy about it.”

His wife Aleah, is a professional rider as well, but has taken a little break after Acee’s birth.

“It’s something we do as a family. We’ve never left her,” she said. “She is 20-months old today. And she attended her first rodeo at three weeks old. And we’ve never been to one without her and we don’t plan to. She’s grown up loving it and we hope she continues to do so.”

Campbell said that is what makes this profession special.

“We have our rodeos throughout the year. You see them pull up, there’s mom, there’s dad, there’s the kids,” he said. “And they all pull out rope together, they compete together.”

“It’s busy, but it’s something we love and we crave to do,” Aleah added.

The rodeo continues for the last day Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Family members said Elliot Washington was last staying at the Field House for the Homeless in...
UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found
According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections...
Mississippi weighs easing restrictions on public hospitals

Latest News

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
Powers Fire & Rescue to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Powers Fire & Rescue set to host blood drive next weekend
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles extend win streak to 7 games
Two local barbers have teamed up to bring joy to their community.
Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts
Leaders from 13 counties and five states were represented at the event.
Collins hosts 30th Veterans & Community Appreciation Gala