Powers Fire & Rescue set to host blood drive next weekend

Powers Fire & Rescue to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a way to donate blood?

The Powers Fire & Rescue is set to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for the blood drive, please visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code: POWERS. You can also scan the QR code on the Powers Fire & Rescue blood drive flyer.

Officials say blood donors are urgently needed.

“We need blood donors to assist with the critical need for blood,” said Powers emergency medical responder Dwayne Walters. “Your blood donation can help save lives and that’s an incredible, priceless gift.”

The Powers Fire Station is located at 1975 Hwy. 184 in the Powers community.

