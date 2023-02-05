Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be clear and sunny with no rain is expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 60s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain and skeis will be sunny and clear all day. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 60s-low 70s across the area. We will see very little cloud cover and skies are expected to be sunny.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. There is a 50% chance for showers throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
Police say 22-year-old Logan Wainwright was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting...
Boyfriend killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband in ambush shooting, authorities say
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

Latest News

02/03 Ryan’s “Finally Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast
02/03 Ryan’s “Finally Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/2
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/2
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/2
Sunshine returns to the Pine Belt tomorrow
02/02 Ryan’s “Wet and Rainy” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/02 Ryan’s “Wet and Rainy” Thursday Morning Forecast