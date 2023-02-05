Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be clear and sunny with no rain is expected.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the high 60s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain and skeis will be sunny and clear all day. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it!

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 60s-low 70s across the area. We will see very little cloud cover and skies are expected to be sunny.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 60s. There is a 50% chance for showers throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy.

