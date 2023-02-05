Win Stuff
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City

During Food Truck February, food trucks will gather at Hattiesburg's Town Square Park every Saturday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February.

The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks.

One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy of Southern Wangz, said it’s a way to gather people around good food.

“Just try to bring out some good people out to try our good food,” said Hardy. “We’ve been doing it now for ten years, and I wouldn’t change anything because (there’s) nothing like being an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs they responsible for a lot.”

Hardy also said the event is a way to bring people to the Hub City for a weekend.

“People come from all over - Monticello, Prentiss, Bassfield - they come here to congregate with people to have a great time,” he said. “We got people that are having a great time, so what better way to have a food truck down here with some good music, a good band and arts and crafts and have a good time.”

The next food truck event will be held on Feb. 11.

