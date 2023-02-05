Win Stuff
Collins hosts 30th Veterans & Community Appreciation Gala

Leaders from 13 counties and five states were represented at the event.
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans from all over the state and beyond gathered in Collins tonight for the Veterans and Community Appreciation Gala.

Held by the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt, the event serves as a way to honor MLK’s legacy by recognizing both veterans and community leaders.

This is the gala’s 30th year, and Committee President Thaddeus Edmonson said this event is a way to thank those who work to keep the community together.

“These unsung heroes do good things every day,” said Edmonson. “They go around and take people to the doctor. They give medicine. They go to the grocery store and feed the hungry. So we want to keep that beloved community theme going.”

