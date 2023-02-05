Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Two local barbers have teamed up to bring joy to their community.

“We were just having a conversation, and she was like, ‘Maybe we should do something for the kids.’ We got a lot of unfortunate people around in our community, and I was like, ‘Let’s do it,” Trey Adams, a local barber, said.

Adams teamed up with Feana Graves to give the youth in their Bassfield community free haircuts. The styles were offered throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 4, starting at 10 a.m.

The pair also provided transportation for the youth, and they said the selfless decision came with ease.

Adams and Graves are natives of Bassfield. Since growing up in the area, they realized there was a need to give back.

Many of the residents aren’t fortunate enough to be able to give their children regular haircuts, so the duo wanted to change that.

“I like to see people happy,” said Adams. “Everybody smiling; kids walk outside with the fresh cut. Everybody just smiling; everybody happy. We happy, they happy.”

Adams, 25, is a graduate of Jones College and is in the process of finishing barber school. He plans to own a traveling barbershop in the future.

Graves, 26, is a truck driver but enjoys cutting hair during her spare time.

“I think they are two great people, and to see younger adults trying to help and have their minds in the right place is awesome,” Jasmine Mcleod, owner of the barbershop the pair is using, said. “So anything to me that will help the community, give back, I’m for it.”

The team previously helped with a school backpack giveaway before the start of the school season. They hope to continue giving back to the community and bringing happiness to the youth by making free haircuts a regular occurrence.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.