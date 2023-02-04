Win Stuff
USM CSCE hosts first spring workshop

The seminar was designed to help USM students be better prepared to work in technology jobs.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in computing sciences and computer engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi gathered Friday for a first-ever seminar, designed to help them be better prepared to work in technology jobs.

A spring workshop at the Chain Technology Center focused on areas of professional development, such as time management and marketing yourself in the workplace.

It was called “Be a Tech Boss: Develop Your Professional Skills and Learn from Industry Leaders.”

“We not only want to develop technical talent here in the School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering, but we want to develop tech leaders as well and we want them to be able to develop those leadership skills,” said Sarah Lee, director of the School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering at USM.

Labrisha Mabry is a senior majoring in computer engineering who attended the workshop.

“As a graduating senior, I do need to learn these skills, such as financial, time management especially, because my classes kind of run together, it’s my last year, so I’m kind of tight on my schedule,” said Mabry.

The featured speaker for the event was Jackson native Nashlie Sephus, the ML tech evangelist for Amazon AI.

