UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported on Friday night that 38-year-old Elliot Washington has been found and is safe.

According to family members, Washington had last been heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they had been unable to reach him since that phone call.

The family said they knew Washington was staying at the Field House for the Homeless in Hattiesburg around that time.

