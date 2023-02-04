Win Stuff
UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found

Family members said Elliot Washington was last staying at the Field House for the Homeless in...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported on Friday night that 38-year-old Elliot Washington has been found and is safe.

According to family members, Washington had last been heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they had been unable to reach him since that phone call.

The family said they knew Washington was staying at the Field House for the Homeless in Hattiesburg around that time.

