SCAM ALERT: Dixie Electric warning customers of scam calls

Dixie Electric Power Association is advising any customer who receives a phone call about owing payment to hang up and call the company’s direct number.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Dixie Electric Power Association is advising any customer who receives a phone call about owing payment to hang up and call the company’s direct number.

The company said it will never ask you for payments in the form of pre-paid cards or amazon gift cards, which is what the scammer is reportedly requesting.

“Always be suspicious; scammers will typically ask you through pre-paid cars or an alternate place rather than the actual utility to pay your bill and question their motives,” said Amanda Mills of Dixie Electric.

If you think your call from Dixie Electric is a scam, hang up the phone and call the direct Dixie Electric line at (601)-425-2535.

If you do receive a scam call, you are also advised to contact your local police department.

