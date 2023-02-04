Win Stuff
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

“We’re attracting a lot of people to live down here and completing one project after another.”
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with...
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with retail space and a restaurant on the first level. The second phase is more ambitious.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey.

“We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said Mayor Jay Willis. “We have developed the possibility of downtown living, residential living, as well as the commercial and office space we have down here.”

Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. It’s expected to go up in two phases. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with retail space and a restaurant on the first level. The second phase is more ambitious.

“It will include another 30 or 40 hotel rooms, possible short-term rentals, as well as apartments and a swimming pool facility, which will be a first for downtown Pascagoula.“

The project is something Mayor Willis believes is needed to grow downtown.

“For the last 30 years, there has been little happening in downtown Pascagoula, and now it’s all happening in downtown Pascagoula,” said the mayor.

Mayor Willis said the growth he is seeing downtown is a testament to what the future has in store for the Flagship City.

“Every step we’re taking is enhancing the quality of life in Pascagoula and enhancing the downtown area where we are all so proud to be,” said Mayor Willis. “Great things are happening in Pascagoula. Every time we get together, we see more great things happening and we couldn’t be prouder.”

City leaders say this wouldn’t be possible without the partnership between local and state leaders, as well as money from the BP oil spill funds.

