Jones College hosts annual honor band clinic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Jones College hosted the first day of its honor band clinic Friday.

The event brings together middle and high school bands across the Pine Belt, Jackson and the Gulf Coast.

Students represent their schools and audition before beginning rehearsals to perform in a concert the next day.

This year will include more than 350 students and featured guest clinicians from Pearl River Central High School, Gulfport High School and Mississippi State University.

“We bring these clinics together and offer an opportunity for the kids to learn different types of literature, maybe some things they haven’t played before, maybe some opportunity to perform in a different type of band,” said Jones College Band Director Ben Burge.

The Honors Band clinic will close Saturday with a free concert to the public at 1:30 p.m. in the Bobcat Gymnasium.

