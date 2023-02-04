Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person

Family members said Elliot Washington was last staying at the Field House for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call.

The family said they knew Washington was staying at the Field House for the Homeless in Hattiesburg around that time.

No last known clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information should call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

