Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call.

The family said they knew Washington was staying at the Field House for the Homeless in Hattiesburg around that time.

No last known clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information should call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.