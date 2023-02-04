Frugal February: What you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -While most people may say it’s too early for “spring cleaning,” there is no better time to start decluttering your life than the present. Let’s start with finances.

Denetria Gamble is a loan originator at Grand Bank in Hattiesburg. She said that starting to save money can start with something as simple as making coffee.

“Instead of going through your favorite beverage line in the morning, learn how to make that drink at home. Save that $6 or $7 every single morning by making the drink at home,” said Gamble. “The same goes for lunch, instead of eating out for lunch every day, bring something from home, sandwiches…some left-over soup... whatever you had for dinner the day before.”

Another piece of advice she offers is to budget.

“Really being clear about your budget and what you’re spending every month and what you can stand back from,” Gamble said.

While saving money will help you reduce clutter in your home because of reduced spending, you will find that organization also helps you declutter.

A home organizer can help with that

“A lot of people tend to think with decluttering you have to do a big, huge project,” said Evan Marie Cacioppo, owner of 49 Things: Minimalism and De-cluttering.“You can do just a little bit every day, and it really does make a difference. So, if you just spend 5-10 minutes a day or as you’re putting away the laundry or as you’re putting away the dishes.”

“... So rather than being frustrated while you’re trying to find something to wear or put your laundry away, you actually have room in your drawers and in your closet,” Cacioppo added.

For help with a mortgage or loan, contact Gamble at (601)-264-1467

For de-cluttering assistance, contact Cacioppo at (985)-290-1584 or visit her Facebook page.

