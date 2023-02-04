Cardiologist encourages healthy heart habits during American Heart Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday in February is known as Wear Red Day, and the entire month is designated to bring awareness to heart disease.

According to a local interventional cardiologist, Dr. Adam Harless, heart disease is the number one killer in the country. In fact, he said one person dies every 34 seconds from heart disease, and, specifically, it’s very important for women.

Harless said cardiovascular disease is different for women, noting symptoms may vary.

“Women oftentimes don’t have classic symptoms of a heart attack such as an ‘elephant sitting on your chest,’ sometimes they just get exertion fatigue or shortness of breath or arm or jaw pain,” said Harless. “So, it’s very important to recognize those signs and be able to discuss them.”

Although some people are born with heart disease, it can also develop over time. Harless said it’s important to take preventive measures regardless.

“Routine health examinations by your primary care physician, which is having your blood pressure checked, your cholesterol checked, screened for diabetes, a good history and physical exams, is key in basic prevention,” Harless said.

In fact, other measures can even be as simple as making healthy life choices.

“More exercise, more eating a low fat, low sodium diet and stopping smoking are really key in preventing cardiovascular disease,” Harless said.

Harless encourages everybody, not just women, to practice healthy habits and to see a physician to check their heart function.

