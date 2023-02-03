Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding.

Robertson is reportedly facing one count of aggravated assault in relation to a 2018 incident.

Robertson and former Laurel Police Department officer Anthony Bryce Gilbert were accused of beating James Barnett after Barnett sped away from a traffic checkpoint and led officers on a chase in Jasper County.

Robertson and Gilbert were later terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.

In 2020, Robertson and Gilbert were indicted by a grand jury in Jasper County on charges of aggravated assault.

The indictment alleged the ex-officers caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to Barnett on the night of his arrest.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

In February 2022, Gilbert was found guilty of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to seven years with two years to serve incarcerated followed by five years of supervised post-release supervision.

Final Judgment by Allen Brewer on Scribd

Robertson was also indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Dominique Henry in 2019.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.