Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday

Christopher Wade Robertson
Christopher Wade Robertson(Source: Jasper County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding.

Robertson is reportedly facing one count of aggravated assault in relation to a 2018 incident.

Robertson and former Laurel Police Department officer Anthony Bryce Gilbert were accused of beating James Barnett after Barnett sped away from a traffic checkpoint and led officers on a chase in Jasper County.

Robertson and Gilbert were later terminated from the department following an internal investigation into allegations of police brutality.

In 2020, Robertson and Gilbert were indicted by a grand jury in Jasper County on charges of aggravated assault.

The indictment alleged the ex-officers caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to Barnett on the night of his arrest.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

In February 2022, Gilbert was found guilty of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to seven years with two years to serve incarcerated followed by five years of supervised post-release supervision.

Robertson was also indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Dominique Henry in 2019.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
HB 1158 passes through House, moves to Senate
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Police say 22-year-old Logan Wainwright was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting...
Boyfriend killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband in ambush shooting, authorities say

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe