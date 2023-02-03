Win Stuff
Sunshine returns to the Pine Belt tomorrow

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be wet and rainy with temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s. Showers will taper off overnight as lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

This weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.

Next week will start off warmer with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be sunny on Monday, but rain will return to the area by next Wednesday.

