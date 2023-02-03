Sixth Street Museum District kicks off Black History Month with 2nd installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Sixth Street Museum District and the community came together Thursday for the unveiling of the second installation of the “Faces of Eureka” banners at the Historic Eureka School.

With former Eureka students being pictured on the 10 new banners, Annie L. Jones, who attended the school, said these installations are a trip down memory lane.

“It means the world to me,” said Jones. “I mean to come here to this beautiful building and to see all these banners and think about the memories, all of those fun days we had back then it was just everything to us.”

Former Hattiesburg mayor and student at the school Johnny DuPree said he had many memories during his time at Eureka. However, H said the day he remembers the most was when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

“They corralled all the students upstairs and put us in the hall and had a television, and we watched the funeral of President Kennedy, and that just stands out to me,” said DuPree. “It was the worst of America, but, then it turned out to be the best of America because we rallied back.”

Other than having the banners bring back school memories, DuPree said they also play an influential role in telling history.

“Our history is important,” DuPree said. “No matter how bad, no matter how good it is, it is important. And, we need to educate our kids and sometimes the only way we can educate our kids is to make sure the community does it, if the schools are not going to do it, the community does it, the churches are involved in it and so this involves the entire community.”

Now, with a total of 28 banners, Latoya Norman, director of museums, said these installations are a way to highlight the faces of local heroes.

“It’s because of their spirit, their love, their commitment that this building stands and so it really brings this space to life, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off our black history month activities,” said Norman.

The Sixth Street Museum District will continue its events during Black History Month with the following:

Feb. 10, 17 - at 10 a.m., Storytime with a Solider at the African American Military History Museum

Feb. 23 - at 4:30 p.m., Special unveiling in the Sixth Street Museum District

Feb. 24 - at 11 a.m., Celebrating the life of Mr. Alvin Eaton at the African American Military History Museum

