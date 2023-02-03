Win Stuff
Sharon VFD firefighter receives heroism award

L to R: Dan McKenna (Glade VFD Chief), Kris Lecabellec (Sharon VFD), Mike Hodge (Sharon VFD President) and Brett Stewart (Sharon VFD Chief).(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sharon Volunteer Fire Department firefighter was honored for his bravery during a dangerous situation that happened last year.

On September 26, 2022, Kris Lecabellec was traveling on Highway 15 South at Tucker’s Crossing just after a major single-car rollover occurred. 

Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.

Lecabellec was one of the first people on the scene and found the driver of the vehicle inside the car with life-threatening injuries, unable to self-extricate. 

While Lecabellec was rendering aid to the driver, the vehicle caught on fire.  He and another individual were able to remove the victim to safety, away from the burning overturned car. 

The Glade VFD voted unanimously to award him with a heroism award.

“If it weren’t for Kris’s heroic actions on that day, there is no doubt that the lady involved would not have survived the gasoline-fed fire from her car,” said Glade VFD Chief Dan McKenna.

McKenna traveled to Sharon to attend their monthly meeting and publicly recognize Lecabellec.

“I give all the glory to God for allowing me to be at the right place at the right time, and I’m honored to receive this award,” said Lecabellec.

Firefighters are needed across Jones County. If you have an interest in helping your neighbors in times of need, please contact piojonesfire@gmail.com.

