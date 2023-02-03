‘A Night to Shine’ returning in-person at Temple Baptist Church after 3 years

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Kery Camille is just one of more than 200 people registered to attend the Temple Baptist Church’s 2023 “A Night to Shine” event, a celebration for those with special needs.

“We’ve been doing this for several years,” said Jansen Bounds. “Unfortunately, COVID put a damper on it. We still were able to do a ‘shine through’ and do a ‘virtual shine,’ but this will be our first time on campus since 2020.”

Temple is one of only five churches in the state chosen by the Tim Tebow Foundation to host the event, and Bounds says the community is eager to show its support.

“The volunteers,” Bounds said. “The honored guests. I got a chance to speak with some of our friends at the ARC recently, and there is a lot of excitement in that group, and I know that there’s just a ton of anticipation being the first year back.

We haven’t been able to do it for a few years, so everybody is just ready to be back on campus, ready to walk the red carpet, and just have a blast.”

Bree Ulmer is part of the staff at The ARC, and she talked about the importance of giving some of the members a chance to be social.

“I feel it’s important so they can feel part of the community even more than they do now,” said Ulmer. “And, they can go and hang out with their friends and get all ready and they absolutely love it.”

For some, the best part is looking good.

“Eye shadow,” said Camille. “Blush. And just being beautiful.”

Tim Tebow will also make a virtual appearance to share a few words with those in attendance.

To register someone with special needs as an honored guest, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.