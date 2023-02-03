MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe.

There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”

It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi.

It was discovered in 2004 in the Catahoula Formation in Claiborne County by geologists with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

That same formation also covers several counties in the Pine Belt, including Covington, Jasper, Jones, Smith and Wayne counties.

MDEQ and several other organizations are supporting legislation that would officially declare the “Mississippi Opal” as the state gemstone.

You can find out more about it, by visiting www.mdeq.ms.gov/MS-Opal.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.