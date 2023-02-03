How to plan your vacations without stress

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Is a strict budget holding you back from visiting Mexico or the Bahamas?

Say no more, travel agencies are here to help.

“Definitely start planning now because the further out you plan then you can do a payment plan, which is really nice just so you aren’t coming up with all of that money all at once,” said Lyn McCrory, owner of Pro Travel of Mississippi.

Travel insurance is not a requirement, but you may end up needing it.

If you’re already looking forward to Spring Break, it’s best to plan now before prices continue to increase

“Prices are going up, airlines are going up, hotels are going up (and) car rentals are going up, so you have to be flexible so we can get you the best prices possible,” McCrory said.

“Traveling during a holiday is fine, but it’s more congested at that time period, so if you can avoid traveling at that time, it’s a good idea,” said McCrory.

No matter when you decide to plan your getaway, making the right decisions while planning can ensure that you have a stress-free vacation.

Travel agencies also recommend using a credit card for travel if you receive points or cash back.

