Homes of Hope for Children hosts open house

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children hosted an open house Thursday evening.

The event allowed organization supporters to meet the children they are helping and Tony Mozingo, the new executive director.

“There’s a bright day ahead of us, and I tell them about it all the time and give them a lot of encouragement, but when they see it, and they see how people from all over this community have come today to fill this house up, to show them that love and support,” said Mozingo. “Now, they can understand, we’re going to be fine in the future.”

While many people were getting their first looks inside the homes of the organization, Father Tommy Conway, with St. Fabian Catholic Church, awarded Homes of Hope for Children with a big donation.

“St. Fabian Catholic was able to make a donation in the amount of $100,000, and we’re very proud of that, at a very difficult time,” said Conway. “We have a great love for Homes of Hope for Children, we love what they’re about, what they’re doing and we want to be as supportive as we can.”

With new leadership at the helm of the organization, Mozingo hopes to give Homes of Hope a brand new identity.

“Whenever they hear Homes of Hope, I hope that they remember that there is a place in south Mississippi, right here in Lamar County, that children through no fault of their own, find themselves without a home or in some kind of crisis, and there’s a place for them to be loved and nurtured and hopefully prepare them for a bright future,” Mozingo said.

If you are interested in helping the organization, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.