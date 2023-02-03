Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Brianna Cooper has been found and is safe.
Earlier on Friday, the HPD reported that 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was a runaway that had been last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on Mamie Street.
Family members believed she could have been in Gautier, MS.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.