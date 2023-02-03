Hattiesburg police ask for help finding runaway juvenile

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an alert for a runaway girl on Friday morning.

HPD said 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at her residence on Mamie Street.

Cooper is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. No last known clothing description was provided.

According to family members, she could be in Gautier, Miss.

Anyone with information should call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.