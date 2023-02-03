Hattiesburg High School recognizes Career and Technical Education Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -February is Career and Technical Education Month, and one Pine Belt school is highlighting its importance.

Hattiesburg High School held a recognition day to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the CTE students. The goal of this program is to help students develop marketable job skills and earn national industry certifications.

Kymrie Lofton, a senior at Hattiesburg High School, said she enrolled in the Health Science CTE program her sophomore year. From then on, she said she has received excellent instruction to help her learn the skills in healthcare.

“I say if you are interested in health care, if you want to learn more about different careers you may have not thought of (or) if you want to do things to raise your ACT score in the classroom, everything (is) positive, everything (is) optimistic, (for) the best experience ever enroll in this program,” said Lofton.

Maxwell Smith, junior at Hattiesburg High Schoo, said he’s seen the positive impact this program has had on students’ testing scores.

“One thing I noticed, for sure, is the impact it has on our ACT scores,” said Smith. “You know, once you have your ACT score in place, that enables you to go do a lot more things.”

During the event, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker also signed a proclamation recognizing this month as Career Technical Education Month for the city.

