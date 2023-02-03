Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary.(Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening.

According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary.

The driver of a Nissan Marino was killed when the car left the highway and hit an oak tree.

Firefighters said the woman was killed on impact, and they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate her body.

No other injuries or passengers were reported.

Sanford VFD also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
HB 1158 passes through House, moves to Senate
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98

Latest News

Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg police ask for help finding runaway juvenile
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
Community blood drive held in Petal
Community blood drive held in Petal
Berry was selected for the award by the Pine Burr Area Council.
USM’s Coach Berry honored with Distinguished Citizen Award