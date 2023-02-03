Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening.

According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary.

The driver of a Nissan Marino was killed when the car left the highway and hit an oak tree.

Firefighters said the woman was killed on impact, and they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate her body.

No other injuries or passengers were reported.

Sanford VFD also responded to the scene.

