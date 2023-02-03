Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive

The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week.

The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.

“He liked to ride horses, he likes to write lyrics, rap, hang with his friends, and be with his family,” said Goss’s mother, Tamika Hull.

Hull and Goss’s uncle, Mitchell Crouther, said the last couple of weeks have been very challenging.

To ease the pain a little, they’ve been looking at pictures of Montevious and trying to find a way to laugh through it all.

They’re going to miss many things about him.

“I miss him actually helping me pick up, clean up or cook. He actually had a love for cooking food, and so I miss everything about him,” said Crouther.

Hull said her son loved math in school, so she looks over some of his old school work. But one thing he wrote stood out the most to her:

My mom really my role model because she wants me to do good.

What is a role model?

Someone who wants you to do better in life.

The family said they plan to move forward together and will continue to work with law enforcement until the case is resolved.

“We’re going to stay together as a family, pray, and work with the police department. All investigators, everyone, the different agencies, we’re going to continue to work with them and see if we can get some final answers for this situation.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
HB 1158 passes through House, moves to Senate
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
According to the Southwest Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in...
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
Brianna Cooper, 12, is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130 lbs. She was last seen at her...
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer