Community blood drive held in Petal

One realtor partnered with a local blood bank to hold a blood drive Thursday in Petal.
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One realtor partnered with a local blood bank to hold a blood drive Thursday in Petal.

According to Vitalant, there is a shortage of blood type O nationwide, and every pint could save up to three lives.

Heather Barnes coordinated the event. She even gave blood for the first time in her life.

“There’s a national blood shortage, and our community is in critical need,” said Barnes. “So, as a local realtor, I decided I needed to give back to my community, which is important to me. So, I partnered with our local blood bank, Vitalant, and organized this blood drive today in hopes to save as many lives as possible.”

Barnes said she hopes to have at least six community blood drives this year.

