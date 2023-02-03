02/03 Ryan’s “Finally Sunny” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Nothing but good news for today’s forecast, so I won’t need to take up too much of your time! We finally see some sun today after yesterday brought our last grey, rainy day of the week. It’s still going to be cooler than average like the last few days, and a bit windy, but this front’s cool-down will be short-lived. Today’s high will actually be a little warmer than yesterday’s, high climbing out of the upper 40s and into the mid 50s. We’ll see widespread frost tomorrow morning as temperatures fall to freezing and slightly below across the Pine Belt, but that’s the extent of it. Tomorrow afternoon will climb into the low 60s and Sunday morning will still be chilly, but no longer near or below freezing. By Sunday afternoon we’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s, with nothing but sunshine throughout. In fact, it won’t be until Tuesday afternoon before we’ll see any thicker cloud cover than “mostly sunny” and see a low chance of showers, but consistent rain moves in by Wednesday and sticks around for the rest of next week.

