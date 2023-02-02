State beta president preparing for multi-state tour

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour.

Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.

Whitfield is also taking his talents to Alabama and Louisiana to help schools there.

“It’s not about my position,” said Whitfield. “I rather them not look at my position, but look at my potential. When they see the potential that I actually try to help the youth and inspire the youth, that’s the only thing I really care about.”

Whitfield will start in Louisiana the week of Feb. 15.

