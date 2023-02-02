Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Bone and Joint now has a new orthopedic urgent care center.

The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The goal is to make sure patients who injure themselves after normal clinic hours will be able to receive adequate care, such as for sprains, strains, fractures, muscle or joint pain, sports-related injuries or recent back pain or injuries.

“If we can provide the service to the community and give somebody more immediate access for this injury and prevent them from going to the emergency room and prevent them from being around sicker people, I think we’ve done a great service to the community, and I think it’s a necessity here,” said Buddy Moore, physician’s assistant.

Patients will also have the opportunity to get x-rays, MRIs, injury wraps and castings at the clinic. They can be given prescriptions and immediate referrals as well.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 12-7 p.m. No appointments are needed to use the clinic and walk-ins are encouraged.

