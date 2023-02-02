Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center

The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Bone and Joint now has a new orthopedic urgent care center.

The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The goal is to make sure patients who injure themselves after normal clinic hours will be able to receive adequate care, such as for sprains, strains, fractures, muscle or joint pain, sports-related injuries or recent back pain or injuries.

“If we can provide the service to the community and give somebody more immediate access for this injury and prevent them from going to the emergency room and prevent them from being around sicker people, I think we’ve done a great service to the community, and I think it’s a necessity here,” said Buddy Moore, physician’s assistant.

Patients will also have the opportunity to get x-rays, MRIs, injury wraps and castings at the clinic. They can be given prescriptions and immediate referrals as well.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 12-7 p.m. No appointments are needed to use the clinic and walk-ins are encouraged.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

Latest News

Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center
Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care
A new secure entrance for patrol cars, called a sally port, is part of an addition at the...
Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department
Tax Season
AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt
Mississippi gas prices jump up nearly 50 cents a gallon in January alone.
Gas prices take massive jump in January