Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his Airbnb

Actor Seth Rogen is inviting fans to hang out with him at his creative space in Los Angeles.
Actor Seth Rogen is inviting fans to hang out with him at his creative space in Los Angeles.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky fans to hang out with him at one of his homes in Los Angeles.

The actor is renting out the space he goes to be creative on Airbnb.

According to the posting, the “mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration or just for a good hang.”

Rogen said he’s also offering to throw some pottery with the renter, explaining that he’s a “pretty good teacher.”

The listing also points out there is the promise of a well-stocked fridge.

He’s offering all this for only $42 a night.

The space is only available for three single-night stays on February 15, 16 and 17.

Airbnb will open reservations for the space at 1 p.m. ET on February 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

FILE - Brian Deese is stepping down as director of the White House National Economic Council.
Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Artificial intelligence could mean the end of a lot of jobs.
Experts say artificial intelligence will take jobs, but also create new ones
The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak