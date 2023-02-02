Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Renovation, expansion complete at Collins Police Department

A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-year project to renovate and expand the Collins Police Department is now complete.

Phase one began in the summer of 2020, with work to add ADA-accessible doors and parking areas. Upgrades were also made to the lobby, offices and dispatch.

Last Spring, phase two started. It included the construction of a new booking area, a break room and a store room.

A new secure entrance for patrol cars, called a sally port, was also built.

“(The sally port) improves the custody and control of our jail facility and the police department,” said Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder. “It streamlines the way we book people and process them and overall, makes things a lot easier.”

A federal community development block grant in the amount of $450,000 was paid for the renovation work. The grant also funded renovation work at the R. E. Blackwell Memorial Library in Collins.

A state small municipalities grant for $150,000 funded the expansion. The City of Collins also put up more than $100,000 in matching funds.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Miller, 33 (left), and Devin Marzan, 29 (right) both of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested...
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Fatal crash generic
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
When the first responding Glade and Powers fire engines arrived, they reported that the roof...
Jones Co. deputy loses home in overnight fire, State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating
L to R: Deputy Jared Hutto, arrested Jermaine Ross and Deputy Xavier Thigpen shortly after...
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit

Latest News

Tax season preparations through AARP
Tax season preparations through AARP
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum hosts grand opening event
Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum opening
FCSO welcomes new K9 Officer Xen to the deputy team
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
Tax Season
AARP hosting free tax return sessions in the Pine Belt