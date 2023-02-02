Win Stuff
Realty Executives provides annual support to Habitat for Humanity

So, far Realty Executives has presented nearly $44,000 to HFHPB.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt business has presented an annual gift to Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

Realty Executives donated a check for more than $1,500 to that organization Thursday, during an annual company banquet at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

The amount comes from individual company realtors, who voluntarily set aside a small portion of their commissions each year.

It’s the 24th year the company has donated to the Habitat organization.

So, far Realty Executives has presented nearly $44,000 to that organization.

Administrators with HFHPB say the funds will be used to help construct the organization’s 72nd home in the Pine Belt.

