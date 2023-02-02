Win Stuff
Petal Primary accepting pre-K applications

Applications for the Petal Primary pre-K program officially opened Wednesday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Applications for the Petal Primary pre-K program officially opened Wednesday.

The 2023-2024 classes are free, full-day programs that will serve 40 four-year-old students, with about 40% of those having disabilities and the remaining percent consisting of general education students.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities designed to stimulate social, emotional and cognitive growth through learning experiences.

“We are able to serve students even before they come to kindergarten, so being able to open up our school to three-year-olds and four-year-olds is an amazing service to the community,” said Ashley Harvey, Petal Primary assistant principal. “We have seen that the more we can pour into the early childhood of our kids, the greater chance they have to be successful when they get to the primary school and even beyond that,” said Ashley Harvey, Petal Primary assistant principal.”

Applications must be completed online at the Petal Schools District’s website by Feb. 28. Children must live in Petal and be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible.

All applicants will take part in an early learning screening to assess their vocabulary and foundational skills on Tuesday, March 28, at the Petal Primary campus.

